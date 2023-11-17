12 About Movies: Obsessing about ‘the most obsessively meticulous filmmaker’

Your Money with Carlson Financial
Tyler and Todd break down David Fincher’s filmography.
By Todd Densmore and Tyler Britt
Updated: 33 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - New to Netflix and limited in theaters is a new film from David Fincher, “The Killer,” which is an adaptation of a graphic novel by Alexis Nolent and Luc Jacamon.

Tyler and Todd break down Fincher’s filmography and obsess over the most obsessively meticulous filmmaker working today.

And what would a deep dive on David Fincher be if there weren’t a top-three list? Below is Fincher’s filmography and where you can find them streaming, as well as Tyler and Todd’s top picks for their favorite Fincher films.

ALIEN 3 (1992) - Hulu, Starz

SE7EN (1995) - Paramount+

THE GAME (1997) - Tubi, Starz

FIGHT CLUB (1999) - Not currently streaming, but available for rental on Amazon and Apple TV

PANIC ROOM (2002) - Not currently streaming, but available for rental on Amazon and Apple TV

ZODIAC (2007) - Paramount+

THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON (2008) - Paramount+

THE SOCIAL NETWORK (2010) - Netflix, Paramount+

THE GIRL WITH THE DRAGON TATTOO (2011) - Starz

GONE GIRL (2014) - Max

MANK (2020) - Netflix

THE KILLER (2023) - Netflix

Tyler’s Top Three Fincher Picks:

  • Gone Girl
  • The Social Network
  • Zodiac

Todd’s Top Three Fincher Picks:

  • Zodiac
  • The Social Network
  • Fight Club

