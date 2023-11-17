12 About Movies: Obsessing about ‘the most obsessively meticulous filmmaker’
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - New to Netflix and limited in theaters is a new film from David Fincher, “The Killer,” which is an adaptation of a graphic novel by Alexis Nolent and Luc Jacamon.
Tyler and Todd break down Fincher’s filmography and obsess over the most obsessively meticulous filmmaker working today.
And what would a deep dive on David Fincher be if there weren’t a top-three list? Below is Fincher’s filmography and where you can find them streaming, as well as Tyler and Todd’s top picks for their favorite Fincher films.
ALIEN 3 (1992) - Hulu, Starz
SE7EN (1995) - Paramount+
THE GAME (1997) - Tubi, Starz
FIGHT CLUB (1999) - Not currently streaming, but available for rental on Amazon and Apple TV
PANIC ROOM (2002) - Not currently streaming, but available for rental on Amazon and Apple TV
ZODIAC (2007) - Paramount+
THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON (2008) - Paramount+
THE SOCIAL NETWORK (2010) - Netflix, Paramount+
THE GIRL WITH THE DRAGON TATTOO (2011) - Starz
GONE GIRL (2014) - Max
MANK (2020) - Netflix
THE KILLER (2023) - Netflix
Tyler’s Top Three Fincher Picks:
- Gone Girl
- The Social Network
- Zodiac
Todd’s Top Three Fincher Picks:
- Zodiac
- The Social Network
- Fight Club
Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.