12 About Movies: Obsessing about ‘the most obsessively meticulous filmmaker’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - New to Netflix and limited in theaters is a new film from David Fincher, “The Killer,” which is an adaptation of a graphic novel by Alexis Nolent and Luc Jacamon.

Tyler and Todd break down Fincher’s filmography and obsess over the most obsessively meticulous filmmaker working today.

And what would a deep dive on David Fincher be if there weren’t a top-three list? Below is Fincher’s filmography and where you can find them streaming, as well as Tyler and Todd’s top picks for their favorite Fincher films.

ALIEN 3 (1992) - Hulu, Starz

SE7EN (1995) - Paramount+

THE GAME (1997) - Tubi, Starz

FIGHT CLUB (1999) - Not currently streaming, but available for rental on Amazon and Apple TV

PANIC ROOM (2002) - Not currently streaming, but available for rental on Amazon and Apple TV

ZODIAC (2007) - Paramount+

THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON (2008) - Paramount+

THE SOCIAL NETWORK (2010) - Netflix, Paramount+

THE GIRL WITH THE DRAGON TATTOO (2011) - Starz

GONE GIRL (2014) - Max

MANK (2020) - Netflix

THE KILLER (2023) - Netflix

Tyler’s Top Three Fincher Picks:

Gone Girl

The Social Network

Zodiac

Todd’s Top Three Fincher Picks:

Zodiac

The Social Network

Fight Club

