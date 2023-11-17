1 dead, 2 seriously injured in crash on I-95 exit
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Exit 50 on southbound I-95 on Friday.
“An SUV struck another vehicle, overcorrected and overturned, ran off the road to the left and struck trees,” Virginia State Police said about the crash, which happened at 2:24 p.m.
Two people in the SUV were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. One person died at the scene.
The driver of the other vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
