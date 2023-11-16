Ways to give back this holiday season in Central Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you’re looking to give back this holiday season, we’re breaking down ways you can help both people and animals in need.

Feed More is asking you to help by donating food, funds or your time over the next few months.

During the week of Thanksgiving, the organization is accepting donations at its location on Rhoadmiller Street.

Leaders say they especially need nonperishable foods like rice, beans, pasta and canned goods.

If you could use some extra company, Richmond Animal Care and Control has a few dogs and cats who could use the affection. You can foster an animal and give it a loving home for the Thanksgiving season.

This year’s foster campaign comes as RACC sees one of its worst years for abandoned animals.

The program runs from Sunday, Nov. 19 through Friday, Dec. 1.

You can also help make some holiday magic for families in Central Virginia. We are once again partnering with the Salvation Army for the Angel Tree Program.

You can visit any of these locations to adopt an angel or a silver bell. Each one has a list of gifts that a child, or an older resident, would love to unwrap.

Just make sure to bring gifts back by Friday, Dec. 1.

