Water main break closes all lanes of Staples Mill Road

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A water main break closed all lanes Staples Mill Road in Henrico County’s west end on Thursday afternoon near West Broad Street.

Police say the water main break happened on Staples Mill Road between Thalbro Street and Park Lane.

“A detour is directing traffic around the work zone via Libbie Avenue and Bethlehem Road,” the Department of Public Utilities said at 4:30 p.m.

