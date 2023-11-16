Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners
Angel Tree

Virginia members of Congress ask for investigation into site pick for new FBI headquarters

FBI headquarters in Washington, D.C.
FBI headquarters in Washington, D.C.(GRAYDC)
By Sarah Vogelsong
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 9:05 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Eleven members of Virginia’s 13-member congressional delegation are asking the acting inspector general for the federal General Services Administration to launch an investigation into the agency’s site selection process for the new Federal Bureau of Investigation headquarters.

“There is overwhelming evidence suggesting that the General Services Administration (GSA) administered a site selection process fouled by political considerations and alleged impropriety — one that was repeatedly curated to arrive at a predetermined outcome,” the Nov. 15 letter said.

The request followed the announcement last week that the FBI’s new headquarters will be located in Greenbelt, Maryland, rather than in Landover, Maryland, or Springfield, Virginia.

That decision, which was made by the GSA, has sparked a furious backlash from Virginia’s members of Congress and Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who have pointed to concerns raised by FBI Director Christopher Wray about “the fairness and transparency” of the selection process. In a letter to FBI staff about the Greenbelt choice shortly after it was publicized, Wray alleged that there may have been “a potential conflict of interest” involving a high-ranking GSA official who overrode an agency panel’s unanimous recommendation that the headquarters be located in Springfield.

“The FBI observed that, at times, outside information was inserted into the process in a manner which appeared to disproportionately favor Greenbelt, and the justifications for the departures from the panel were varied and inconsistent,” Wray wrote. “Moreover, with one immaterial exception, each of the senior executive’s deviations from the unanimous panel either benefited the Greenbelt site or disfavored the Springfield site.”

While Wray did not name the official in his letter, documents released by the GSA last Thursday identified the individual as Nina Albert, the agency’s former commissioner of public buildings and a prior employee of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, which owns the Greenbelt site.

READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM >>>

NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news...
NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy.(Virginia Mercury)

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office says a 14-year-old student was struck after a driver...
14-year-old struck after driver doesn’t stop for school bus
Starting Wednesday a ban on skill machine games can start being enforced.
Enforcement of Virginia ban on skill gaming machines set to start Wednesday
Bruce Foster was injured in Sunday's shooting.
‘A team effort’: Arrest made in VSU officer shooting
It was a packed Chesterfield County School Board meeting on Tuesday night.
Some parents, teachers oppose adding 15 minutes to the Chesterfield school day
Police say the suspect did not demand money or items from the business.
Suspect flees after pepper spraying employees at Henrico business

Latest News

VDOT says the crash happened on I-95 south near exit 92 just before 6:30 on Thursday morning.
1 dead after five-vehicle crash on I-95 in Hanover
Petersburg Schools says the cellphone pouches would only be for middle and high school students.
Petersburg Schools discussing phone pouches
The Henrico Police Department is searching for the person who pepper sprayed employees at a...
Police search for pepper spray suspect in Henrico
Police say the suspect did not demand money or items from the business.
Suspect flees after pepper spraying employees at Henrico business