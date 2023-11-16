Your Money with Carlson Financial
Thursday Forecast: Sunny and warmer with a weekend cooldown coming

Rain chance looking good for Tuesday of next week
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.(WWBT)
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:04 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It looks gorgeous today, with a cool, breezy, and dry weekend ahead. Rain looking likely later Monday night through Tuesday night. We’re hoping for a soaking rain to improve dry conditions.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Highs near 70°.

Friday: Increasing cloudiness during the day. While a spotty shower or two can’t be ruled out Friday evening/night, the chance is VERY LOW and any rain will likely only be a couple of hundredths of an inch. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Saturday: Early morning clouds, otherwise becoming mostly sunny. Lows near 50°, highs near 60°. BREEZY with gusts from the NW to 25mph. A DAY TO BE EXTRA CAREFUL with anything that could start a fire as conditions will be good for fires to start and spread.

Sunday: Sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs near 60°.

Monday: Increasing clouds during the day. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 50s. Rain moves in during the evening or at night.

Tuesday: Cloudy with rain likely at any point. Rain amounts of around 1″ expected. Lows in the low 40s, highs near 60°. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Wednesday: Morning clouds with a lingering shower possible. Becoming mainly sunny by the afternoon. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the upper 50s. (Early morning Rain Chance: 20%)

Thursday (Thanksgiving): Sunny and mid 50s

Be sure to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for up-to-date information and to receive severe weather alerts. You can find the app in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

