Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners
Angel Tree

Shooting victim found on sidewalk in Richmond

The man died at the hospital after the shooting on T Street
The man died at the hospital after the shooting on T Street
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department says a man died at the hospital after a shooting on Thursday evening.

Police were called to the shooting scene at 5:11 p.m. in the 1800 block of T Street and found the victim unresponsive on the sidewalk.

No suspects have been named.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Crewell at 804-646-5324 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VDOT says the crash happened on I-95 south near exit 92 just before 6:30 on Thursday morning.
1 dead after five-vehicle crash on I-95 in Hanover
The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office says a 14-year-old student was struck after a driver...
14-year-old struck after driver doesn’t stop for school bus
Starting Wednesday a ban on skill machine games can start being enforced.
Enforcement of Virginia ban on skill gaming machines set to start Wednesday
Bruce Foster was injured in Sunday's shooting.
‘A team effort’: Arrest made in VSU officer shooting
It was a packed Chesterfield County School Board meeting on Tuesday night.
Some parents, teachers oppose adding 15 minutes to the Chesterfield school day

Latest News

The man died at the hospital after the shooting on T Street
Shooting victim found on sidewalk in Richmond
Henrico Police say the crash happened at the intersection of New Market Road and Doran Road.
60-year-old Henrico man dies in crash on New Market Road
Henrico Fire Battalion Chief Doug Reynolds shows off his station's wildfire fighting truck that...
Firefighters offer advice for mitigating wildfires as risk remains high in Central Virginia
A child is in the hospital after being shot in the City of Richmond Thursday morning.
3-year-old boy hospitalized after shooting in Richmond