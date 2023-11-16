Shooting victim found on sidewalk in Richmond
The man died at the hospital after the shooting on T Street
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department says a man died at the hospital after a shooting on Thursday evening.
Police were called to the shooting scene at 5:11 p.m. in the 1800 block of T Street and found the victim unresponsive on the sidewalk.
No suspects have been named.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Crewell at 804-646-5324 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.