Shooting victim found on sidewalk in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department says a man died at the hospital after a shooting on Thursday evening.

Police were called to the shooting scene at 5:11 p.m. in the 1800 block of T Street and found the victim unresponsive on the sidewalk.

No suspects have been named.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Crewell at 804-646-5324 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

