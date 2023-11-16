Former mayor, congressman Thomas Bliley Jr. dies at 91

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Thomas Bliley Jr. - a former mayor of Richmond and a U.S. congressman - has died at age 91.

“Virginia mourns the passing of Thomas J. Bliley Jr.,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Thursday. “During his time as Richmond mayor and as a member of Congress, he embodied the Spirit of Virginia through his service to our Commonwealth.”

Bliley, who was born in Chesterfield in 1932, served as Richmond’s mayor in the 1970s. He was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1981 and served for 20 years.

He served as the chair of the House Energy and Commerce Committee for six years.

“Tom Bliley was a public servant, longtime leader, my former Congressman, and one of my predecessors in serving VA-07,” U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger said. “He set an example of commitment to our district, and my thoughts are with his wife, daughter, and loved ones as they celebrate his life and grieve his passing.”

