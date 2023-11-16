Water main break closes part of on Staples Mill Road

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A water main break closed part of Staples Mill Road in Henrico County’s west end on Thursday.

Police say the water main break happened on Staples Mill Road between Thalbro Street and Park Lane.

“This section of the road will be closed for an undetermined amount of time as crews work to repair the damage,” Henrico Police said.

Police are advising drivers to use an alternate route to get around the area.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.