Water main break closes part of on Staples Mill Road

Police say the water main break happened on Staples Mill Road between Thalbro Street and Park Lane.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A water main break closed part of Staples Mill Road in Henrico County’s west end on Thursday.

“This section of the road will be closed for an undetermined amount of time as crews work to repair the damage,” Henrico Police said.

Police are advising drivers to use an alternate route to get around the area.

