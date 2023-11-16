Your Money with Carlson Financial
Air quality health alert issued for four Virginia counties

The Matt’s Creek fire in Bedford County has spread significantly. The blaze and ensuing smoke has lead to road closures, school shutdowns and more.(WDBJ)
By Justin Geary
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
(WDBJ) - A code red air quality alert has been issued for Rockbridge, Bedford, Amherst, and Nelson counties, according to the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.

The alert is due to high levels of particulates caused by wildfire smoke, according to the department.

The department recommends active children and adults should limit or reschedule outdoor activities until conditions improve.

People unusually sensitive to air pollution, especially those with heart or lung disease (including asthma), should avoid strenuous outdoor activities until conditions improve. Take more breaks, and do less intense activities.

People with asthma should follow their asthma action plans and keep quick-relief medicine handy.

