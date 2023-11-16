Your Money with Carlson Financial
3 charged with murder months after deadly Henrico shooting

Anyone with more information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Three men are facing several charges, including murder in the August shooting death of a Henrico man.

On Aug. 20, Henrico Police were called to reports of a suspicious situation off Hillbrook Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found Earl Young. Jr, 44, shot to death in a yard.

Henrico Police says on Monday, a grand jury indicted Kevonte Jackson, 22, of Richmond, Jackee Lane, 18, of Richmond and Amar Lewis, 18, of Henrico.

“At the time of these indictments, both Mr. Jackson and Mr. Lane were incarcerated in area jails. On Wednesday, Henrico Police took Mr. Lewis into custody off N. Laburnum Avenue without incident,” Henrico Police said.

All three suspects have been charged with the following:

Kevonte Jackson

  • 1st-degree murder
  • Abduction for pecuniary benefit
  • Robbery
  • Malicious wounding
  • Conspire to commit robbery
  • Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony – 1st Offense
  • Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony – 2nd Offense (x3)

Jackee Lane

  • 1st Degree Murder
  • Abduction for Pecuniary Benefit
  • Robbery
  • Malicious Wounding
  • Armed Burglary o Conspire to Commit Robbery
  • Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony – 1st Offense
  • Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony – 2nd Offense (x4)
  • Possession of a Firearm by a Non-Violent Felon

Amar Lewis

  • 1st Degree Murder
  • Abduction for Pecuniary Benefit
  • Robbery
  • Malicious Wounding
  • Armed Burglary
  • Conspire to Commit Robbery
  • Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony – 1st Offense
  • Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony – 2nd Offense (x4)
  • Possession of a Firearm by a Felon

Anyone with more information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

