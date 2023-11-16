Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners
Angel Tree

1 dead after five-vehicle crash on I-95 in Hanover

VDOT says the crash happened on I-95 south near exit 92 just before 6:30 on Thursday morning.
VDOT says the crash happened on I-95 south near exit 92 just before 6:30 on Thursday morning.(VDOT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 9:30 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Hanover early Thursday morning.

Just before 6:30 a.m., Virginia State Police were called to a five-vehicle crash on I-95 south at Route 54 (exit 92).

VSP says they are working to notify the victim’s family, and that no other injuries have been reported.

As of 9:30 a.m., both directions of I-95 are experiencing heavy delays.

VDOT says backups on I-95 south are three miles long, while northbound traffic has nine miles of backups.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office says a 14-year-old student was struck after a driver...
14-year-old struck after driver doesn’t stop for school bus
Starting Wednesday a ban on skill machine games can start being enforced.
Enforcement of Virginia ban on skill gaming machines set to start Wednesday
Bruce Foster was injured in Sunday's shooting.
‘A team effort’: Arrest made in VSU officer shooting
It was a packed Chesterfield County School Board meeting on Tuesday night.
Some parents, teachers oppose adding 15 minutes to the Chesterfield school day
Police say the suspect did not demand money or items from the business.
Suspect flees after pepper spraying employees at Henrico business

Latest News

FBI headquarters in Washington, D.C.
Virginia members of Congress ask for investigation into site pick for new FBI headquarters
Petersburg Schools says the cellphone pouches would only be for middle and high school students.
Petersburg Schools discussing phone pouches
The Henrico Police Department is searching for the person who pepper sprayed employees at a...
Police search for pepper spray suspect in Henrico
Police say the suspect did not demand money or items from the business.
Suspect flees after pepper spraying employees at Henrico business