Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners
Angel Tree

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy and seasonable. Hope for rain grows for early next week.

Warming up tomorrow and Friday before a weekend cooldown
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.(WWBT)
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 3:57 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Seasonable today with warmer weather expected tomorrow and Friday. A few showers possible Friday evening, but we’re giving a First Alert to more substantial rain potential next Tuesday.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid-30s, highs near 60°.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the upper 60s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a shower or two possibly towards evening and at night. Lows near 50°, high around 70. (Evening Rain Chance: 20%, Overnight Rain Chance: 40%) Rain amounts only a few hundredths of an inch.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the low 60s. Temperature drops off during the day.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 50s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the mid-to-upper 50s. Late day or evening rain showers possible. (Rain chance 20%)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with rain likely. It could be a moderate to heavier rain by afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 60%) Rain amounts around 1/2″ expected.

Be sure to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for up-to-date information and to receive severe weather alerts. You can find the app in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aerial view shows the aftermath of a deadly charter bus crash involving a semi in Licking...
6 dead, 18 hospitalized when bus carrying students and truck crash on Ohio highway, officials say
Officials say the fire happened at the Kroger off Midlothian Turnpike at around 4 a.m. on...
Crews respond to fire at Midlothian Kroger
Police say Pablo Navarro, of Miami, Florida, was arrested on Tuesday for stealing fuel from the...
Man allegedly steals $20K in diesel fuel from Prince George 7-Eleven
State Sen. Ghazala Hashmi is one of the newly elected state legislators who helped tip the...
Questions raised about primary residence of state Sen. Hashmi
Starting Wednesday a ban on skill machine games can start being enforced.
Enforcement of Virginia ban on skill gaming machines set to start Wednesday

Latest News

Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
Forecast: Warmer later this week
The National Weather Service is offering two weather spotter training classes this week in RVA.
Weather spotter training in Richmond, Chesterfield this week
Rain chances remain low for now
Forecast: Warmer later this week
A few showers are possible Friday night.
Tuesday Forecast: Sunny, breezy with normal temperatures for November