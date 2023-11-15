Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy and seasonable. Hope for rain grows for early next week.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Seasonable today with warmer weather expected tomorrow and Friday. A few showers possible Friday evening, but we’re giving a First Alert to more substantial rain potential next Tuesday.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid-30s, highs near 60°.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the upper 60s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a shower or two possibly towards evening and at night. Lows near 50°, high around 70. (Evening Rain Chance: 20%, Overnight Rain Chance: 40%) Rain amounts only a few hundredths of an inch.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the low 60s. Temperature drops off during the day.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 50s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the mid-to-upper 50s. Late day or evening rain showers possible. (Rain chance 20%)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with rain likely. It could be a moderate to heavier rain by afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 60%) Rain amounts around 1/2″ expected.

