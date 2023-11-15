Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners
Angel Tree

Hunter Biden calls for a Trump subpoena, saying political pressure was put on his criminal case

FILE - President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, leaves after a court appearance, July 26, 2023,...
FILE - President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, leaves after a court appearance, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hunter Biden asked a judge on Wednesday to approve subpoenas for documents from Donald Trump and former Justice Department officials, claiming the former president applied political pressure to a criminal investigation of him.

Biden’s attorneys allege there were “certain instances that appear to suggest incessant, improper, and partisan pressure applied” by Trump to his then-Attorney General William Barr and two top deputies, Jeffrey Rosen and Richard Donoghue.

While charges against President Joe Biden’s son were not brought until this year, the investigation into his taxes and a gun purchase began in 2018, while Trump, a Republican, was still president. The court filing cites public comments made by Trump, information from the House panel that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and details from Barr’s book in which he described bubbling tension after Trump tried to pressure him over the status of the Hunter Biden probe.

The push for a subpoena comes as defense attorneys fight the federal firearms case filed against Hunter Biden, who is accused of breaking laws against drug users having guns. He has pleaded not guilty, and the case is on a track toward a possible trial in 2024 while his father, a Democrat who defeated Trump in 2020, is campaigning for reelection.

Hunter Biden had been expected to plead guilty to misdemeanor tax charges over the summer in an agreement with prosecutors that spared him prosecution on the gun count if he stayed out of trouble for two years. But that agreement imploded after a judge raised questions about it during a July hearing.

The special counsel overseeing the case has indicated that new tax charges are possible in Washington or in California, where Hunter Biden lives.

A representative for Trump did not immediately return an email message seeking comment.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aerial view shows the aftermath of a deadly charter bus crash involving a semi in Licking...
6 dead, 18 hospitalized when bus carrying students and truck crash on Ohio highway, officials say
Officials say the fire happened at the Kroger off Midlothian Turnpike at around 4 a.m. on...
Crews respond to fire at Midlothian Kroger
Starting Wednesday a ban on skill machine games can start being enforced.
Enforcement of Virginia ban on skill gaming machines set to start Wednesday
Police say Pablo Navarro, of Miami, Florida, was arrested on Tuesday for stealing fuel from the...
Man allegedly steals $20K in diesel fuel from Prince George 7-Eleven
Police say the suspect did not demand money or items from the business.
Suspect flees after pepper spraying employees at Henrico business

Latest News

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., talks with reporters before going into a closed-door meeting of...
‘Clean shot to the kidneys’: GOP lawmaker says McCarthy elbowed him in the back
A Tennessee lawmaker said the former House speaker elbowed him while walking down the hall on...
Reporter who was talking to Burchett talks about McCarthy scuffle
Israeli forces raid a Palestinian town of Tulkarem, West Bank, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.
Israel searches for Hamas in raid of key Gaza hospital packed with patients and stranded families
FILE - Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen of the Justice Department's National Security...
Key US spy tool will lapse at year’s end unless Congress and the White House can cut a deal
Signs in support of the Tusky Valley Schools community can be seen in front of the elementary...
NTSB at scene of deadly Ohio interstate crash involving busload of high school students