Chesterfield Police searching for missing 17-year-old girl

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for a missing 17-year-old last seen leaving a doctor’s office in Chesterfield.

Police say Crystal Wright was last seen around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, leaving a doctor’s office located at Coalfield’s Commons Place.

Wright has brown wavy hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a gray sweatshirt with the word “California” on the front.

Police believe Wright is in need of prescription medicine.

Anyone with information about Wright’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 804-748-1251.

