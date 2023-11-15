Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners
Angel Tree

Chesterfield Police searching for missing 17-year-old girl

Anyone with information about Wright’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 804-748-1251.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 8:32 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for a missing 17-year-old last seen leaving a doctor’s office in Chesterfield.

Police say Crystal Wright was last seen around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, leaving a doctor’s office located at Coalfield’s Commons Place.

Wright has brown wavy hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a gray sweatshirt with the word “California” on the front.

Police believe Wright is in need of prescription medicine.

Anyone with information about Wright’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 804-748-1251.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aerial view shows the aftermath of a deadly charter bus crash involving a semi in Licking...
6 dead, 18 hospitalized when bus carrying students and truck crash on Ohio highway, officials say
Officials say the fire happened at the Kroger off Midlothian Turnpike at around 4 a.m. on...
Crews respond to fire at Midlothian Kroger
Starting Wednesday a ban on skill machine games can start being enforced.
Enforcement of Virginia ban on skill gaming machines set to start Wednesday
Police say Pablo Navarro, of Miami, Florida, was arrested on Tuesday for stealing fuel from the...
Man allegedly steals $20K in diesel fuel from Prince George 7-Eleven
State Sen. Ghazala Hashmi is one of the newly elected state legislators who helped tip the...
Questions raised about primary residence of state Sen. Hashmi

Latest News

It was a packed Chesterfield County School Board meeting on Tuesday night.
Some parents, teachers oppose adding 15 minutes to the Chesterfield school day
Bruce Foster was injured in Sunday's shooting.
‘A team effort’: Arrest made in VSU officer shooting
Bruce Foster was injured in the shooting early Sunday morning.
Arrest made in VSU officer shooting
Anyone with information about Wright’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 804-748-1251.
Chesterfield Police searching for missing 17-year-old girl