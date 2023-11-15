Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners
Angel Tree

Big Island fire spreads 1,400 acres; 0% contained

Matts Creek Fire in Bedford County
Matts Creek Fire in Bedford County(Big Island Volunteer Fire Company)
By Justin Geary
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A wildfire in the Matts Creek area of Bedford County has spread approximately 1,400 acres, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The fire has yet to be contained.

The forestry service says the fire is five miles southeast of Glasgow, and five miles northwest of Big Island.

The fire is located south of US-501 and the James River within the James River Face Wilderness in the Jefferson National Forest. The entire fire is on the National Forest lands, according to the forestry service.

The forestry service says no structures are under threat.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aerial view shows the aftermath of a deadly charter bus crash involving a semi in Licking...
6 dead, 18 hospitalized when bus carrying students and truck crash on Ohio highway, officials say
Officials say the fire happened at the Kroger off Midlothian Turnpike at around 4 a.m. on...
Crews respond to fire at Midlothian Kroger
Starting Wednesday a ban on skill machine games can start being enforced.
Enforcement of Virginia ban on skill gaming machines set to start Wednesday
Police say Pablo Navarro, of Miami, Florida, was arrested on Tuesday for stealing fuel from the...
Man allegedly steals $20K in diesel fuel from Prince George 7-Eleven
Police say the suspect did not demand money or items from the business.
Suspect flees after pepper spraying employees at Henrico business

Latest News

drop bank accounts
Chesterfield police charged a man for rape after meeting online date
Missing Chesterfield teen found safe
It was a packed Chesterfield County School Board meeting on Tuesday night.
Some parents, teachers oppose adding 15 minutes to the Chesterfield school day
Bruce Foster was injured in Sunday's shooting.
‘A team effort’: Arrest made in VSU officer shooting