Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners
Angel Tree

Authorities issue Amber Alert for 10-year-old boy in Texas

Police in Texas issued an Amber Alert on Tuesday for a missing 10-year-old boy.
Police in Texas issued an Amber Alert on Tuesday for a missing 10-year-old boy.(Wilmer Police Department)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMER, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - The Wilmer Police Department in Texas issued an Amber Alert on Tuesday for a missing 10-year-old boy.

Police say 10-year-old Ian Aguilar is 4 feet tall and has black hair with brown eyes. He is Hispanic.

Ian was last seen at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday on Oakdale Street in Wilmer, according to authorities.

It is unknown what Ian was wearing at that time.

Police are looking for Juan Aguilar-Cano, 38, in connection to Ian’s abduction.

Aguilar-Cano is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has black hair and eyes.

He was driving a tan 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe with Texas license plate KVZ 1194.

Police believe Ian is in grave and immediate danger.

Anyone with information about the Amber Alert should call 911 or the Wilmer Police Department at 972-441-6565.

Copyright 2023 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aerial view shows the aftermath of a deadly charter bus crash involving a semi in Licking...
6 dead, 18 hospitalized when bus carrying students and truck crash on Ohio highway, officials say
Officials say the fire happened at the Kroger off Midlothian Turnpike at around 4 a.m. on...
Crews respond to fire at Midlothian Kroger
State Sen. Ghazala Hashmi is one of the newly elected state legislators who helped tip the...
Questions raised about primary residence of state Sen. Hashmi
Police say Pablo Navarro, of Miami, Florida, was arrested on Tuesday for stealing fuel from the...
Man allegedly steals $20K in diesel fuel from Prince George 7-Eleven
Starting Wednesday a ban on skill machine games can start being enforced.
Enforcement of Virginia ban on skill gaming machines set to start Wednesday

Latest News

Bruce Foster was injured in Sunday's shooting.
‘A team effort’: Arrest made in VSU officer shooting
Palestinians line up for food during the ongoing Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Rafah...
Israeli military forces raid Gaza’s largest hospital in operation against Hamas
Teachers and parents alike made it clear - they don’t want a longer school day.
Parents, teachers oppose adding 15 minutes to the Chesterfield school day
Police say Deonta M. Blount, 21, was arrested without incident on Tuesday
Arrest made in VSU officer shooting