‘A team effort’: Arrest made in VSU officer shooting

Bruce Foster was injured in the shooting early Sunday morning
Police say Deonta M. Blount, 21, was arrested without incident on Tuesday
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A suspect in the shooting of a Virginia State University police officer has been arrested.

Police say Deonta M. Blount, 21, was arrested without incident on Tuesday and charged with aggravated malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer.

Bruce Foster was shot and injured near campus early Sunday morning.

Bruce Foster was injured Sunday.
Bruce Foster was injured Sunday.(Source;WWBT | WWBT)

Officers were called to Boisseau Street just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday for a report that an officer was shot.

The department said Foster was responding to an on-campus disturbance. The suspect then ran off campus before shots were fired, injuring Foster.

On Tuesday, the Chesterfield Police Department says that with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Washington Field Division, Blount was located and arrested.

“This was truly a team effort, and we aren’t done,” said Chesterfiled Police Chief Col. Jeffrey Katz in a social media post. “Our investigation will continue.”

Blount is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

