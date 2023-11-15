Your Money with Carlson Financial
14-year-old struck after driver doesn’t stop for school bus

The incident happened Wednesday morning in Spotsylvania County
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WWBT) - The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office says a 14-year-old student was struck after a driver failed to stop for a school bus Wednesday morning.

The incident happened around 6:50 a.m. in the 5900 block of Courthouse Road.

“Deputies learned that the school bus was stopped to pick up children while clearly displaying both the driver-side stop arm and front stop arm with appropriate flashing lights warning motorists,” the sheriff’s office said.

Several motorists had stopped for the bus while two students were crossing the street to get on the bus.

“A 2017 Acura Sedan approached the stopped traffic and crossed the double yellow line, driving on the wrong side of the road,” the sheriff’s office said. “The driver of the Acura lost control and struck a 14-year-old student and then the front of the 2023 Blue Bird school bus.”

The teen was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Ten students on the bus and the driver were not hurt.

The Acura’s driver, who has only been identified as 20 years old, was charged with reckless driving.

“Sheriff Roger Harris wants to remind motorists to pay attention and use extreme caution when school buses stop to load and unload students,” the sheriff’s office said. .

