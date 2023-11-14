Weather spotter training in Richmond, Chesterfield this week

Two opportunities to become a trained weather spotter this week in RVA
By Nick Russo
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Have you ever wanted to become a trained National Weather Service (NWS) weather spotter? Now is your chance to attend a training class!

Weather spotters are volunteers who report rainfall and snowfall amounts along with any severe weather damage they observe to the National Weather Service office in Wakefield, Virginia. Those reports are often sent to meteorologists at NBC12 to share on TV as well.

SKYWARN weather spotters generally stay at home in a safe place during severe weather. They are not the same thing as storm chasers. NBC12 talked with a weather spotter in Henrico in 2021 about why he enjoys volunteering.

On Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 6:30 p.m., there will be a basic weather spotter training class at the University of Richmond Business School at 102 UR Dr. The National Weather Service says the basic class will cover severe weather ingredients, the role of spotters, why they are needed, and weather safety tips.

An advanced class will take place the next night on Thursday, Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. at the Central Library in Chesterfield at 7051 Lucy Carr Drive. The advanced class builds on the basic class and includes information on the importance of wind shear in severe weather, along with advanced radar concepts, according to the NWS.

You must register in advance for these trainings at this link.

There will be two weather spotter training classes in central Virginia this week.
There will be two weather spotter training classes in central Virginia this week.(National Weather Service)

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.

Forecast: Warmer later this week

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Russo
A seasonable week is ahead for mid-November with ample sunshine. A few showers possible Friday night.

Forecast

Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.

Forecast: Warming up late this week with minimal rain chances

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Ros Runner
Seasonable-for-November weather for the next few days, then we’ll warm a little for Thursday and Friday. There’s a CHANCE of rain late Friday but that’s far from a sure thing.

Forecast

Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.

Forecast: Turning warmer next few days

Updated: Nov. 12, 2023 at 9:41 PM EST
|
By Nick Russo
A slight warm-up coincides with our next chance for rain at the end of the week.

Weather

Cold start Monday, warmer in the afternoon

Cold start Monday, warmer in the afternoon

Updated: Nov. 12, 2023 at 9:40 PM EST
Cold start Monday, warmer in the afternoon

Latest News

Forecast

Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.

Forecast: Gradually warming up this week

Updated: Nov. 11, 2023 at 5:37 PM EST
|
By Nick Russo
Average temperatures through the weekend into early next week. A little warm-up is possible late next week.

Forecast

Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.

Weekend Forecast: Sun returns with cool temperatures

Updated: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:35 PM EST
|
By Nick Russo
After record breaking warmth yesterday, much cooler air filters in today with some spotty light rain.

Forecast

Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.

Forecast: Much cooler for Friday into the weekend

Updated: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:29 PM EST
|
By Ros Runner
Record warmth is likely today with highs at 80°+ expected. Then a huge drop in temperature for Friday.

Forecast

Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.

Forecast: Record warmth Thursday before a weekend cooldown

Updated: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:59 PM EST
|
By Ros Runner
Light rain is likely Friday, we should dry out by Saturday morning.

Forecast

Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.

Forecast: Sunny and warmer than average through Thursday

Updated: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:58 PM EST
|
By Ros Runner
An end-of-the-week cold front brings back much cooler temperatures and a shower chance.

State

070319_Virginia Flag_WWBT

Youngkin declares state of emergency to enable assistance for wildfires in two counties

Updated: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:16 AM EST
|
By Justin Geary
Several counties have burn bans in place due to recent dry weather and drought conditions.