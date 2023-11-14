Tuesday Forecast: Sunny and breezy with normal temperatures for November

Your Money with Carlson Financial
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:07 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A seasonable week is ahead for mid-November with ample sunshine. A few showers possible Friday night.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and breezy with wind gusts to 20mph late morning and midday. Highs in the low 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid-30s, highs near 60°.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the upper 60s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a shower or two possibly towards evening and at night. Lows near 50°, highs in the low 70s. (Evening Rain Chance: 20%, Overnight Rain Chance: 40%)

Saturday: Early morning showers are possible, becoming partly sunny by midday/afternoon. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid-60s. (Early morning rain Chance: 20%, Rain Totals less than 1/10″)

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 50s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the mid-to-upper 50s.

