Suspect flees after pepper spraying employees at Henrico business

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico Police Department is searching for the person who pepper sprayed employees at a business Tuesday morning.

The incident happened around 8:40 a.m. in the 8900 block of West Broad Street and was caught on surveillance camera.

WATCH:

The incident happened in the 8900 block of West Broad Street on Tuesday, Nov. 14. (Video via Henrico Police)

“This individual did not demand money or items,” the Henrico Police Department said. “The suspect then exited the business heading north. The provided surveillance video shows a person of interest believed to be related to this incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.