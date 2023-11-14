Suspect flees after pepper spraying employees at Henrico business
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico Police Department is searching for the person who pepper sprayed employees at a business Tuesday morning.
The incident happened around 8:40 a.m. in the 8900 block of West Broad Street and was caught on surveillance camera.
WATCH:
“This individual did not demand money or items,” the Henrico Police Department said. “The suspect then exited the business heading north. The provided surveillance video shows a person of interest believed to be related to this incident.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
