Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners
Angel Tree

Police: Suspect caught after stolen city camera sends images of him to department

A city-installed game camera was stolen and continued to send images of the suspect.
A city-installed game camera was stolen and continued to send images of the suspect.(Live Oak Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVE OAK, Texas (Gray News) – Authorities in Texas arrested a man after a camera installed by the city was stolen but continued to send images to the police department.

The Live Oak Police Department made a Facebook post on Monday morning asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

The department said a city-installed game camera had been stolen. However, the camera still transmitted images to the officials, with many images featuring the suspect in detail.

Police shared the images with the Del Rio Police Department, which also shared them on its social media pages.

Eventually, the suspect was located and taken into custody, according to the department.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say the fire happened at the Kroger off Midlothian Turnpike at around 4 a.m. on...
Crews respond to fire at Midlothian Kroger
State Sen. Ghazala Hashmi is one of the newly elected state legislators who helped tip the...
Questions raised about primary residence of state Sen. Hashmi
Aerial view shows the aftermath of a deadly charter bus crash involving a semi in Licking...
3 dead, 15 hospitalized when bus carrying students and truck crash on Ohio highway, officials say
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
A letter received at the Chesterfield Magistrate’s Office on Monday contained a powdery...
Chesterfield Magistrate’s Office receives letter with powdery substance

Latest News

Three children and two adults were shot Sunday at the flea market in the Houston suburb.
3 arrested in shooting at Texas flea market that also killed a child and wounded 4 others
“ I have 7 million brothers and sisters in Israel:” thousands rally in March for Israel
“ I have 7 million brothers and sisters in Israel:” thousands rally in March for Israel
“ I have 7 million brothers and sisters in Israel:” thousands rally in March for Israel
Washing hands is one way to help prevent the spread of illnesses.
Respiratory illnesses on the upswing heading into holiday season
Palestinians line up for food during the ongoing Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Rafah...
Israeli military seizes broader control of northern Gaza and captures key government buildings