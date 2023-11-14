Man allegedly steals $20K in diesel fuel from Prince George 7-Eleven

Your Money with Carlson Financial
Police say Pablo Navarro, of Miami, Florida, was arrested on Tuesday for stealing fuel from the 7/11 located on County Drive.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - A Florida man is facing over a dozen charges after allegedly stealing $20,000 worth of diesel fuel from a Prince George gas station.

Police say Pablo Navarro, of Miami, Florida, was arrested on Tuesday for stealing fuel from the 7/11 located on County Drive.

“The investigation revealed Navarro illegally meddled with parts inside the fuel dispenser to steal diesel fuel. The meddling of the fuel dispenser changed the pulsar, which reads how many gallons and how many dollars the fuel costs,” Prince George’s Police said.

The investigation revealed that Navarro’s arrest has been linked to six similar thefts at the store.

Navarro has been charged with 21 crimes:

  • Felony Grand Larceny (7x)
  • Felony Tampering with fuel pump (x7)
  • Misdemeanor Vandalism (x7)
  • Misdemeanor Petit Larceny (x4)

Police say there may be additional charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-733-2777.

