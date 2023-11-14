Leaders break ground on I-64 Gap Widening Project

NEW KENT, Va. (WWBT) - Local, state and federal leaders broke ground Monday afternoon as the next step into launching the $756 million I-64 Gap Widening Project.

This project is aimed at creating a safer, more efficient travel experience along 29 miles of Interstate 64 in New Kent and James City County.

“This will be the ability to make sure our roadways in Virginia are safe, modern and conduits for people and our economy,” said Congressman Rob Wittman.

Crews will add a 12-foot wide travel lane and a 10-foot wide paved shoulder to 29 miles of I-64 just before exit 205 at Bottoms Bridge to mile marker 233.

This project is being broken up into three segments - A, B, and C.

Segment A consists of the interstate between exits 205 and 215. Segment B will continue there and go up to mile marker 224.

Segment C will finish off the additions to the interstate from mile marker 224 to 233. Construction will take place on the median within the existing right-of-way.

This is a collaborative effort between multiple agencies and leaders are hopeful this will lower the number of crashes as the Richmond region continues to grow.

“Repairing our nation’s aging infrastructure is a top priority. It’s about being ready to meet tomorrow’s needs also,” said Thomas Nelson with the Federal Highway Administration.

Not only will this project widen the interstate, crews will also widen two bridges, add and update signage, add sound barriers and retaining walls.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who was at Monday’s event, expressed the need for this project.

“We cannot leave a gap unfilled and this is a very, very big gap and it’s one that, when it is filled, as you have heard, it will streamline ... it will streamline tourism, it will streamline trade, it will streamline visiting grandparents, it will streamline a governor going to Virginia Beach, which he likes very much ... but most importantly it will streamline connectivity,” he said.

He also expressed his excitement for the future after this project is completed.

“We’re connecting Hampton Roads to Richmond so much better from a tourist standpoint, from an economic standpoint, from an evacuation standpoint,” said Youngkin.

Project leaders expect the entire project to be completed by the spring of 2028.

“Once we lock arms together, we can move mountains and that’s what’s so exciting about this,” said Youngkin.

