Horse therapy helps people heal from trauma

POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - The horses that are a part of Winds of Change Wellness in Powhatan are helping clients in a variety of ways.

“I have nine horses out here. They’re just like us; their personalities are very different. People come out, they’re very soothing to be around,” explained Darla Renshaw, who is the therapist and owner of the program.

Clients with trauma backgrounds, everything ranging from sexual abuse to eating disorders, rely on the program to regain control over their bodies and lives.

“Equine is very important. They can get in and help a person start to breathe again. So often with trauma history, we shut down emotionally, and we don’t even realize we’re breathing very shallowly,” Renshaw stated.

Exercises like grooming, feeding, and energy work are meant to help teach people big lessons about life, such as healthy boundaries, control, kindness and finding inner calmness.

“They teach us how to plug in with ourselves and to get a better sense of who we are and to hold space in a very non-threatening way .... Even though these horses are up around 850 to 1,100 pounds ... they’re brave, they’re strong, they’re grounded, they’re loving, and they accept people for where they are,” she said.

Many of the horses are rescues and come from backgrounds of abuse and trauma themselves, which is something that Renshaw believes is instrumental in helping people through their healing journey.

“They already know what trauma is about, and they’re able to plug in and relate much more easily with clients, and I gauge how ready the horses are to engage with people,” she said.

