Heavy delays on I-95 for Rappahannock River Bridge reopening

The closure will remain until Thursday morning.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 9:19 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Starting Tuesday, drivers on Interstate 95 can expect major delays in Fredericksburg.

VDOT crews are starting a two-night operation as they work to reopen the Rappahannock River Bridge.

“Starting at 8 p.m. tomorrow, the two-night operation will begin with lane and ramp closures to shift all I-95 northbound traffic into its final alignment between exit 130 (Route 3) in Fredericksburg and exit 133 (Route 17) in Stafford County,” VDOT said.

VDOT recommends taking an alternate route if you’re in the area.

Delays are expected to wrap up on Thursday, Nov. 16.

