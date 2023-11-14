Crews responding to fire at Midlothian Kroger

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Crews are working to put out a fire at a Kroger in Chesterfield.

At around 4 a.m. on Tuesday, Chesterfield Fire & EMS received a call about a fire at the store located in the Ivymont Square Shopping Center off Midlothian Turnpike.

Officials say the fire started in the back corner on the outside of the building.

About 20 workers were inside at the time and have been evacuated.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

