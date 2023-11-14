Your Money with Carlson Financial
Crews responding to fire at Midlothian Kroger

Officials say the fire happened at the Kroger at Ivymont Square Shopping Center.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:28 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Crews are working to put out a fire at a Kroger in Chesterfield.

At around 4 a.m. on Tuesday, Chesterfield Fire & EMS received a call about a fire at the store located in the Ivymont Square Shopping Center off Midlothian Turnpike.

Officials say the fire started in the back corner on the outside of the building.

About 20 workers were inside at the time and have been evacuated.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

