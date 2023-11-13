UVA tragedy remains at top of mind for students, community

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - One year after three football players were killed and two people were injured in a shooting, UVA students and members of the community say it feels like the tragedy was just yesterday.

Several tributes and memorials were scattered around campus, from the Beta Bridge to Scott Stadium to the very spot where D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr., and Devin Chandler were shot and killed on a bus.

Memorials at UVA can be found all across campus. (WWBT)

Student Marlee Morgan and player Mike Hollins were seriously injured in the shooting.

“It’s heartbreaking,” said Sharonda Jackson, a lifelong Charlottesville resident. “It’s tragic because our whole life living here, we never thought something like this would ever happen.”

On Monday, students and community members gathered at the UVA chapel for a tolling of the bells and singing of “Amazing Grace.” A moment of silence followed.

Additional tributes were planned Monday evening.

The accused shooter - Christopher Darnell Jones - remains behind bars and faces numerous charges. His next court hearing is scheduled for Dec. 4.

