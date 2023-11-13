Search continues for suspect who shot, injured a VSU police officer

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - In front of Virginia State University, a request illuminates on Dupuy Avenue asking the community to pray for Bruce Foster, the VSU police officer who was shot and injured near campus early Sunday morning.

Bruce Foster was shot early Sunday, Nov. 12. (Source;WWBT | WWBT)

The prayer request is on display as officers continue to search for the person who opened fire on Foster.

Chesterfield Police, who is leading the investigation, said officers were called to Boisseau Street just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday for a report that a VSU police officer was shot.

The department said the officer was responding to an on-campus disturbance. The suspect then ran off campus before shots were fired, injuring Foster.

VSU said Foster was taken to VCU Medical Center fighting for his life, but is now listed as stable.

Bruce Foster (Source;WWBT | WWBT)

“The officer was involved with handling a dispute between a couple of people. While he was dealing with one person, he was shot by a different person.” said Capt. Randy Horowitz with Chesterfield Police during a media availability on Sunday.

During the media availability, Chesterfield Police talked about the ongoing investigation and their work to identify the person who pulled the trigger.

“We have a multitude of videos that we’re pouring through,” said Horowitz.

This video includes footage from doorbell cameras and body cam, according to Horowitz.

Bruce Foster (Source;WWBT | WWBT)

VSU Police Chief David Bragg said Foster has been with the VSU Police Department for five years and said he is an “outstanding officer.”

“The exact type of officer a university campus would want, he is very respectful and a very loving guy,” said Chief Bragg. “I’m saddened by this incident, but I think we are Trojan strong. We are going to be strong, we are going to do everything for justice.”

In a letter, VSU President Dr. Makola Abdullah wrote that officers around the area will help with around-the-clock surveillance on campus for the rest of the semester.

One part of the letter reads, “We will utilize every available resource to find those responsible for this cowardly and senseless act and bring them to justice.”

“We are very much so a family and as a family, we will get through this together,” said Devyn Nobles, a VSU student and executive vice president for the school’s SGA.

Counselors were made available to VSU students Sunday afternoon and Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.