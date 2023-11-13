Monday Forecast: Sunny and seasonable with rain chances staying low again this week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Seasonable-for-November weather for the next few days, then we’ll warm a little for Thursday and Friday. There’s a CHANCE of rain late Friday but that’s far from a sure thing.

Monday: Sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and breezy late morning and midday. . Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid-30s, highs near 60°.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the upper 60s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a shower or two possible late in the day. Rain chances increase overnight. Lows near 50°, highs in the low 70s. (Evening Rain Chance: 20%, Overnight Rain Chance: 40%)

Saturday: Early morning showers are possible, becoming partly sunny by midday/afternoon. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid-60s. (Early morning rain Chance: 30%, Rain Totals: Around 1/10″)

Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, high around 60°

