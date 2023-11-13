Your Money with Carlson Financial
At least four people injured in Louisiana university stabbing, police say

FILE - Police say at least four people were injured in a stabbing at Louisiana Tech University.
By Madison Remrey and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RUSTON, La. (KNOE/Gray News) - Four people were injured after a stabbing at Louisiana Tech University, KNOE reports.

A suspect is in custody.

According to a message sent through the university’s emergency notification system, the stabbing happened at Lambright Intramural.

Officers are on the scene and ask the public to avoid the area.

Copyright 2023 KNOE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

