‘Important to do something that’s hard’: UVA panel discusses gun violence

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - A mother of one of the football players shot and killed a year ago was one of the members on a panel Monday who have been impacted by gun violence.

“I find my strength in knowing that I need to move forward, and the love and legacy of D’Sean will move on and will grow, and I’m going to be okay,” said Happy Perry.

Monday’s panel included people who have lost a loved one or witnessed a shooting themselves.

They were coming together to help each other and find comfort in that common ground.

“Every single person in this room is here to support them,” said panel moderator Frank Dukes.

One of the panelists, Kevin Parker, says these difficult discussions are important for healing.

“One of the things that I’ve learned in the last several years is it’s important to do something that’s hard,” he said. “... A lot of research says it’s super important for healing.”

Student Ellie Maruca says she attended Monday’s panel to be around others on a difficult day.

“Moments like these make it feel like we’re getting somewhere towards acceptance and being able to look back on it with pain, but see how far we’ve come,” Maruca said.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.