Following UVA shooting, Mike Hollins learns how resilient he can be

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - Life after losing someone has some incredibly tough moments.

UVA running back Mike Hollins opened up about some of them as UVA kicked off its season less than a year after three of his teammates were killed in a shooting.

Hollins, who was shot in the back when the shooting happened on a bus following a class trip, says there were days he didn’t feel motivated to play football, but he wanted to show up for the team and himself.

“I obviously had those days when I didn’t think I wanted to continue, but moving throughout the spring, every day waking up, making the decision to show up ... it showed me I could be resilient during tough circumstances,” Hollins said.

He says he learned how resilient he can be through that process.

“We’ve all been through something really dramatic and I made it out on the other end,” Hollins said.

Hollins spent a week in the hospital following the shooting in November 2022 and returned to the field four months later for spring practices.

“Without God, I wouldn’t be here today and that’s as clear to me now as it’s ever been,” Hollins said.

