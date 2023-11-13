Flying Squirrels to host 2023 Hot Stove Banquet featuring Sean Casey

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Flying Squirrels are heating up for charity once again for the annual Hot Stove event.

The annual Hot Stove raises funds for the initiatives of Flying Squirrels Charities, which focuses on education, athletics, inclusion and social determinants.

The event features a VIP meet and greet session with the event’s special guests, an auction, a feature program and more.

Former MLB and University of Richmond Baseball Player Sean Casey will be featured as the headline guest. San Francisco Giants pitcher Sean Hjelle and catcher prospect Brandon Martorano, will also be in attendance along with several other guests.

The event will take place at the Altria Theater on Thursday, Nov. 16. at 7:30 p.m.

During the event, fans will have a chance to participate in conversations with featured guest about the game of baseball and how it has influenced their careers.

Featured guests will also participate in an autograph session from 6-7 p.m.

The event will also include the presentation of the 2023 Paul Keyes RBI Award to former standout MLB pitcher and high school baseball coach Billy Wagner.

Click here for more information about The Flying Squirrels’ annual Hot Stove and to purchase tickets.

