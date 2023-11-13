Busch Gardens Christmas Town returns with North America’s largest light display

Your Money with Carlson Financial
Busch Gardens Christmas Town Returns Nov. 11 - Jan. 8(Busch Gardens, Williamsburg)
By Jessica Redwood
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Celebrating the holidays has gotten a little brighter with the return of Busch Gardens Christmas Town.

Families and friends are invited to experience the magic of the holiday season at Busch Gardens Christmas Town. From dazzling light displays to exciting attractions and festive entertainment, Christmas Town has everything you need to make your holidays unforgettable.

Christmas Town will return on select dates from Nov. 11 - Jan. 8 with new light displays, entertainment, shows, menu items and attractions. One of North America’s largest light displays will again transform the park with over ten million twinkling lights.

This year’s event features new family-friendly shows, two dazzling light experiences, and freshly updated food and beverage menus.

“Christmas Town is a fan-favorite tradition that families enjoy year after year,” said Kevin Lembke, President of Busch Gardens and Water Country USA. “This year, new experiences like Wisemen, Polar Pathway: Spectacle of Lights and the return of Gloria! will make Christmas Town even more memorable.”

Voted one of the best theme parks of 2023 by USA Today, Busch Gardens Christmas Town is guaranteed to offer new reasons to celebrate the season with family and friends.

Some of the most beloved shows like Twas’ That Night, Up on the Haustop and Scrooge No More will make a comeback this year. Santa’s Workshop, the Christmas Town Express, and other signature experiences will also provide festive opportunities for families to explore. More than 25 rides and coasters will also be open for guests to enjoy, including the new DarKoaster™ - North America’s first all-indoor straddle coaster.

For more information about Busch Gardens Christmas Town or to purchase tickets, click here.

