Sunday Forecast: Mostly sunny and chilly

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A slight warm-up coincides with our next chance for rain at the end of the week.

Sunday: Morning clouds, afternoon sun. Highs in the upper 50s.

Monday: Sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the low 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid-30s, highs near 60°.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 40°, highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Friday: Warmest day of the week! Mostly cloudy with a shower or two possible late in the day. Rain chances increase overnight. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s. (Evening Rain Chance: 20%, Overnight Rain Chance: 40%)

Saturday: Morning showers are possible, becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

