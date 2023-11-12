Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners
Angel Tree

2023 Richmond Marathon winners announced

Here's a glimpse of the big race day
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The 46th annual Allianz Partners Richmond Marathon kicked off on Saturday, Nov. 11, and thousands of runners hit the road to participate.

The event hosted over 18,000 runners and thousands of spectators who cheered on runners as they made their way to the riverfront finish line in downtown Richmond.

First time marathon runner performs CPR mid-race

The marathon was composed of three separate races, which included the Allianz Partners Richmond Marathon, the CarMax Richmond Half Marathon, and the VCU Health Richmond 8K.

Adam George of Washington, D.C., took first place in the 2023 Allianz Partners Richmond Marathon, with a time of in a time of 2:24:18, while Bethany Sachtleben from Broomfield, CO, secured the win for the women with a time of 2:40:26.

In the CarMax Richmond Half Marathon, Ryan Ford of Blowing Rock, NC, took the men’s title in a time of 1:03:17.

In the VCU Health Richmond 8k, Eli Moskowitz of Allston, MA, crossed the finish line first on the men’s side with a time of 23:04, and Calli Doan of Lynchburg, Va., took first in the women’s race with a time of 26:24.

Man runs the Richmond Marathon to overcome the grief of losing a child

During this event, nearly 100 runners also participated in the fourth edition of the Richmond Challenge. The challenge allows runners to run one race distance in person and complete the other two distances virtually before the end of November.

For more information about the winners or how to sign up for next year, click here.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First time Richmond Marathon runner stops to give another runner CPR before finishing race.
First time marathon runner performs CPR mid-race.
After learning she had won, Briana Mills spotted a rainbow in the sky and took a photo of her...
Generous woman wins top lottery prize after paying for another customer’s groceries
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at...
Police investigate shooting in Chesterfield
Dolly Parton recently revealed why she hasn't performed at the Super Bowl.
Dolly Parton says she declined to perform at the Super Bowl because she didn’t think she was ‘big enough’ to do it
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands

Latest News

Here's a glimpse of the big race day
2023 Allianz Partners Richmond Marathon
A first-time participant of the Richmond Marathon stops mid-race to perform CPR for another...
First time marathon runner performs CPR mid-race
A Virginia State University Police officer was critically wounded early this morning in a...
VSU police officer critically injured after shooting near campus
First time Richmond Marathon runner stops to give another runner CPR before finishing race.
First time marathon runner performs CPR mid-race.