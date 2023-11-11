What runners need to know before the Allianz Partners Richmond Marathon

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here are a few last-minute, need-to-knows for runners hitting the pavement, whether you’re running the full marathon, half or 8K.

RACE TIMES

Full marathon runners are starting at 7 a.m. at 1st and Broad Street.

At 7:15 a.m., the first wave of CarMax Richmond Half Marathon runners will sprint from 7th and Broad Street.

The VCU Health Richmond 8K will start 15 minutes later at 7:30 a.m. on 8th and Broad Street.

SPECTATOR INFORMATION

If you go to the marathon’s website, you can sign up to track your runner’s progress.

RaceJoy Live Phone tracking allows you to see where runners are as they complete the course, and it also lets you send them audio cheers. You can also use Strava’s Beacon app if your runner has a Garmin running watch or an Apple Watch.

You can also cheer on your family and friends from our NBC12 Party Zones.

They’ll be at miles 7, 13, and 19 on the marathon course and mile 7 on the half marathon course.

There will be music, noise-makers, and signs to help push your favorite runners to the finish line.

LAST MINUTE SIGN-UPS

If all this marathon talk is inspiring you to sign up, there’s still time

You can register right now on the website or do race-day registration at the Hilton Downtown from 6 a.m. to 7:15 a.m.

Our live marathon coverage will start on 12 News Today Saturday at 6 a.m., with a special highlight show following at 10 a.m.

