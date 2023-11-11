Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners
Angel Tree

Texas police officer killed in a shooting that left another officer wounded

FILE - The shooting at a home in Austin that also left the suspected gunman dead, the city...
FILE - The shooting at a home in Austin that also left the suspected gunman dead, the city council said.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - One Texas police officer was killed and a second officer was wounded in a shooting early Saturday at a home in Austin that also left the suspected gunman dead, according to a post on the City Council message board by the mayor’s chief of staff.

“One of our SWAT Officers is dead. Another Officer was shot” shortly after 4 a.m., according to the post by Colleen Pate for Mayor Kirk Watson.

“The suspect was shot and was deceased at the scene,” the post said, but provided no further information.

Austin police declined comment until a news conference later Saturday.

“I’m praying for the family of our fallen officer,” Watson said in a separate statement, and “for our officer who was shot and in surgery and his family.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jones announced on X he would step down as the city’s 9th District representative and council...
Mike Jones resigns as 9th District Richmond City councilor
Just before 3:30 a.m. on Friday, crews responded to a structure fire on Shell Road near I-95.
Crews mark mulch fire in Chesterfield under control
Thousands of runners are joining the Allianz Partners Richmond Marathon, CarMax Richmond Half...
Everything you need to know for the 2023 Richmond Marathon weekend
Following a federal investigation, Plaza Azteca has agreed to pay $11.4 million in back wages...
Plaza Azteca to pay millions in back wages after federal investigation
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is planning to run for Virginia governor in 2025.
Mayor Stoney plans to run for governor

Latest News

FILE - A Palestinian child walks with a bicycle by the rubble of a building after it was hit by...
Gaza’s main hospital goes dark in intense fighting as Israel’s attacks put it at odds with allies
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh looks on during the second half of an NCAA college football game...
Michigan will be without coach Jim Harbaugh against No. 9 Penn State after no ruling to lift ban
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the iMoonzzz nightgowns fail to meet the...
Children’s nightgowns recalled for burn hazard
Officials say they had to take the pig away from the Florida owner because it's severely obese...
400-pound pig named Pork Chop removed from home