Saturday Forecast: Chilly with decreasing clouds

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Average temperatures through the weekend into early next week. A little warm-up is possible late next week.

Saturday: Morning clouds, mostly sunny afternoon. Highs near 60°.

Sunday: Morning clouds, afternoon sun. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid-50s.

Monday: Sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the mid-60s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the low 60s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows close to 40°, highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a shower or two possible. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

