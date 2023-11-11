Police investigate shooting in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a shooting in a Chesterfield neighborhood that left one man with life-threatening injuries.

On Saturday, Nov. 10, just before midnight, officers were called to the 2500 block of Alfalfa Lane for reports of a shooting.

When police arrived, they found a man suffering from a severe gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There is no word of any suspects at this time. The investigation into this incident remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

