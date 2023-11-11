First time marathon runner performs CPR mid-race.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Not all heroes wear capes, and that was proven at the Richmond Marathon when a woman, who participated for the first time this year, stopped to perform CPR on another runner mid-race.

“I think a little bit after mile twelve, I saw somebody down on the ground starting, someone was doing CPR on them, so I stepped in to help with my experience,”

Volpe has medical experience as a Physician’s Assistant at a local hospital, so her nurse instincts kicked into gear when she saw someone in need of medical attention. She knows that the act of performing CPR can become physically tasking, so she stepped in to lend a hand.

“There was really no question, people were like, ‘Oh, it’s your first race, go ahead and keep going,’ and I was like, ‘no, I’m here this is what I do, I felt totally comfortable doing it,” she said.

She continued performing CPR until an ambulance arrived with EMS personnel before continuing to finish the race. She told NBC12 what she would tell that person if she could talk to him.

“I hope you made it… I hope you made it,” Volpe said.

Volpe said this is definitely a marathon she will never forget.

“It was a very memorable first marathon,” she said.

