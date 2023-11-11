Final preparations for Allianz Partners Richmond Marathon 2023

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The 46th annual Richmond Marathon is set to begin, and thousands of runners are expected to cross the finish line.

This Veterans Day makes this year’s race larger than last.

“Last year, we saw those numbers grow back to where they had been after the pandemic, and now this is a bigger event than we had last year. So it’s just very exciting to see that,“ said Nan Callahan with Sports Backers.

Marathon officials say racers are coming from far and wide. 18 thousand people are expected to run through the river city, including some from overseas.

So, as you can expect, with a big race comes many preps. Crews worked into the night, setting up stations along the course.

“We’ve got water stops, aid stations, and we’ve got pickle juice and got junk food stops,” said Callahan.

Crews also put up barriers, tents and stocked food stations.

“We’ve had people down on Browns Island this week setting everything up, all the stuff you’re going to see at the costar post-race party,” Callahan said.

The post-race party, which officials say is a time to celebrate, will be filled with things to warm your body and boost your spirits.

”Got a lot of set up there from our vendors and sponsors. You know Allianz is going to have bonfires and hot chocolate for people afterwards, so we got some really good stuff. We’ve got massages from stretch lab party with beer, Tito’s vodka,” said Callahan.

So whether you’re a runner stopping at a station along the course or cheering a runner along at the NBC 12 party zones, Saturday’s big day is prepped and ready for Richmond’s Marathon Race.

