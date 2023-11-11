Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners
Angel Tree

Children’s nightgowns recalled for burn hazard

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the iMoonzzz nightgowns fail to meet the...
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the iMoonzzz nightgowns fail to meet the flammability standards for children’s sleepwear.(U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Thousands of children’s nightgowns have been recalled due to a burn hazard.

The recall affects more than 13,000 nightgowns that were sold by iMoonzzz.

They were sold exclusively on Amazon from March through June.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the nightgowns fail to meet the flammability standards for children’s sleepwear.

They were sold in various colors and in several sizes.

They also have iMoonzzz, made in China and the washing instructions printed on a sewn-in side-seam label.

No injuries have been reported. Consumers should stop using them and contact the company for a refund.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jones announced on X he would step down as the city’s 9th District representative and council...
Mike Jones resigns as 9th District Richmond City councilor
Just before 3:30 a.m. on Friday, crews responded to a structure fire on Shell Road near I-95.
Crews mark mulch fire in Chesterfield under control
Thousands of runners are joining the Allianz Partners Richmond Marathon, CarMax Richmond Half...
Everything you need to know for the 2023 Richmond Marathon weekend
Following a federal investigation, Plaza Azteca has agreed to pay $11.4 million in back wages...
Plaza Azteca to pay millions in back wages after federal investigation
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is planning to run for Virginia governor in 2025.
Mayor Stoney plans to run for governor

Latest News

Officials say they had to take the pig away from the Florida owner because it's severely obese...
400-pound pig named Pork Chop removed from home
Officials say they had to take the pig away from the Florida owner because it's severely obese...
400-pound pig named Pork Chop removed from home
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh looks on during the second half of an NCAA college football game...
Michigan awaits a judge’s ruling on whether Jim Harbaugh can coach the team against Penn State
FILE - This Tuesday, April 3, 2018 file photo shows a closeup of a beam scale in New York....
Obesity drug Wegovy cut risk of serious heart problems by 20%, study finds
FILE - A Palestinian child walks with a bicycle by the rubble of a building after it was hit by...
Gaza’s main hospital goes dark in intense fighting as Israel’s attacks put it at odds with allies