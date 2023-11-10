Your Money with Carlson Financial
VSP: No one hurt after tractor-trailer fire on I-95 in Stafford

Virginia State Police were called to a tractor-trailer fire on I-95 near exit 140 just before 4 a.m. on Friday.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:50 AM EST
STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police is investigating a tractor-trailer fire on Interstate 95.

Just before 4 a.m. on Friday, Virginia State Police were called to a tractor-trailer fire on I-95 North near exit 140 (Courthouse Road).

“A tractor-trailer was traveling north on I-95 when it ran off the right side of the roadway and collided with a guardrail attenuator. The impact caused the tractor-trailer to catch fire,” Virginia State Police said.

No injuries have been reported, according to state police.

VDOT says one lane is open, and backups are nearly three miles long.

“Traffic can use eastbound Courthouse Road/Hospital Center Boulevard to Route 1 northbound and re-enter I-95 northbound at exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville),” VDOT said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

