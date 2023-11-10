Veterans’ Day Ceremony falls on Marine Corps’ 248th Birthday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The annual Veterans Day Ceremony attracted hundreds of people to the Virginia War Memorial Friday morning.

Coincidentally, the day before Veterans Day is the same day as the Marine Corps’ 248th birthday, but all branches were honored.

“We are one fighting force, and you touch one of us, and you know you have touched the might of all of us. U.S.A…U.S.A…” said Winsome Earle-Sears, the Lieutenant Governor of Virginia.

Virginia has the 6th largest veterans population in the country, no matter what branch they were in or which war they served.

Navy veteran Marlon Bacote said all of them have a special connection.

“For someone that’s been through it, there’s no therapeutic value equal to it,” Marlon Bacote, a Navy Veteran, explained.

Patrick Powers is an Army veteran now serving as a Lieutenant in the Navy Reserve, and while reflecting on his own time at war, he couldn’t help but think about all the conflicts happening abroad.

“Having the firsthand experience, I don’t think any of us look forward to doing it again. Nobody hates war like a warrior,” said Patrick Powers, a current Lieutenant in the Navy Reserve and an Army Veteran.

Bacote advocates for veterans’ mental health and says there’s one thing everybody can do: spread love.

“There’s a lot of division in the country right now, and I think one of the things we need to do is just love each other more,” Bacote said.

While Veterans Day is to honor living veterans and Memorial Day is to honor fallen veterans, Powers said he always honors his fellow veterans who have fallen.

“I know people whose names are on the walls, and I realized that Memorial Day is their day and Veteran’s Day is our day, but still feels like the right thing to do. To remember the times that we had together serving,” said Powers.

Local middle and high school students also read essays they wrote on veterans in the Korean War who inspired them.

