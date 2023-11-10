Your Money with Carlson Financial
Police pursuit ends in deadly crash in Emporia

A police pursuit ended in a deadly crash Friday after a man in Emporia crashed his car.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) -A police pursuit ended in a deadly crash Friday after a man in Emporia crashed his car.

On Friday, Nov. 10, just before 7:30 a.m., state police responded to assist the Greensville Sheriff’s Department with a disturbance at the Simmon’s Travel Center in Emporia.

Deputies were told 48-year-old Lashone Antonio Butler was urinating in the roadway and climbing on vehicles, appearing to be in the middle of a mental health crisis. 

After Butler was identified, he ran into a 2011 Kia Optima and drove away.

Greensville Sheriff’s Department initiated a pursuit, traveling through the City of Emporia, onto Route 58 and Route 35, ending on Ivor Road, where the vehicle crashed. 

Butler was ejected in the crash. Deputies and Virginia State Police say they attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful.

State Police was requested to investigate the vehicle crash, and deputies say Butler’s family has been notified of his death.

