Mike Jones resigns as 9th District Richmond City councilor

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond councilman Mike Jones will resign his seat next month following his election to the General Assembly.

On Thursday afternoon, Jones announced on X he would step down as the city’s 9th District representative and council president on Dec. 31.

It has been a privilege and a blessing to serve the city of Richmond and the residents of the 9th District. I informed the clerk today that I will be resigning effective the end of December to serve in the General Assembly. pic.twitter.com/jPNS1SaRPM — Michael Jones (@thedrmikejones) November 9, 2023

Jones won a seat in the House of Delegates on Tuesday.

He was first elected to city council in 2016.

