Mike Jones resigns as 9th District Richmond City councilor

Jones announced on X he would step down as the city’s 9th District representative and council...
Jones announced on X he would step down as the city's 9th District representative and council president on Dec. 31.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 7:29 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond councilman Mike Jones will resign his seat next month following his election to the General Assembly.

On Thursday afternoon, Jones announced on X he would step down as the city’s 9th District representative and council president on Dec. 31.

Jones won a seat in the House of Delegates on Tuesday.

He was first elected to city council in 2016.

