Friday Forecast: Cloudy and turning colder through the day with some spotty light rain

Overall dry pattern holds, with little hope for soaking rain
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.(WWBT)
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After record breaking warmth yesterday, much cooler air filters in today with some spotty light rain.

Friday: Cloudy and turning cooler. Scattered areas of light rain possible. The best chance of any steadier light rain will be in areas well north and west of Richmond. Temperatures in the low to mid 50s around sunrise will fall into the upper 40s during the afternoon. (Rain Chance: 50%, Rain totals in RVA only a few hundredths of an inch)

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs around 60°.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Tuesday: Sunny and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 60s.

Thursday: Increasing clouds and mild. Lows close to 40°, highs in the mid to upper 60s.

